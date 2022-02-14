Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,828,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

