Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 840 ($11.36) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.17) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.25) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.17) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.17) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 877.63 ($11.87).

LON:RDW opened at GBX 617.60 ($8.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 540 ($7.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($10.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 658.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 662.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,524.71).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

