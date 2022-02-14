Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 243.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 18.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Ryerson by 25.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 21,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYI opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $893.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

