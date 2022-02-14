Barclays PLC Purchases 4,407 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HCCI opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $679.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
