Barclays PLC Purchases 4,407 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCCI opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $679.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

