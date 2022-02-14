Barclays PLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 23.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,996 shares of company stock worth $2,004,350. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $17.84 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.27.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

