Barclays PLC Grows Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,760 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $16,276,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPMP opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.29%.

BPMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

