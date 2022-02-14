Barclays PLC Buys 2,589 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 55.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 444.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

POWL opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.75 million, a PE ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 1.25. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.33%.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

