Barclays Cuts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $7.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $904.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

