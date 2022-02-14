BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,052. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

