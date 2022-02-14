Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the January 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 767,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $118.17 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

