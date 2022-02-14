Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

ASTR opened at $3.32 on Friday. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Astra Space will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at about $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at about $17,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at about $15,338,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at about $14,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astra Space by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

