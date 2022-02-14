Bank of America Initiates Coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.36.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $12.40 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,651,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,435,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

