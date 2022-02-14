Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,500 shares, a growth of 232.9% from the January 15th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.2 days.

BBAJF stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

