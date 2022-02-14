Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 29,243 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,243 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Gray Television by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gray Television by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GTN stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.