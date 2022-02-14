Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 77,195 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $137.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

