Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 579,615 Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) by 497.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 696,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,615 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Velocity Acquisition worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of VELO stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

