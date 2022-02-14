Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 52,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $108.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.85. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.