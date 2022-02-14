Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 37,846 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 54.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 459,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.