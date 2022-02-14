Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 500.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,474,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,100 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 734.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,412,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR opened at $29.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

