B. Riley Raises Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Price Target to $55.00

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

TGH stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,869,000 after buying an additional 1,271,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 200,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 132,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 97,939 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,717 shares during the period. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.