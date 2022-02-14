Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50,880.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $317,579.81 and approximately $50,880.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.87 or 0.06849089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.84 or 0.99956248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048520 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006277 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

