Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZYO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 412,735 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

