Axa S.A. Sells 86,192 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,192 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after buying an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,998,000 after buying an additional 217,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX stock opened at $93.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

