Axa S.A. Sells 162,783 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,783 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $57,969,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 150,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

TTWO opened at $171.48 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

