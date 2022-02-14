Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $69.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

MTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

