Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,172,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

