Axa S.A. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Axa S.A. cut its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.77.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
