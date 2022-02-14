Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $48.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $40.68. 13,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

