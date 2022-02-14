Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Up 6.5%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.68 and last traded at $192.99. 3,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 812,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.31.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $10,586,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

