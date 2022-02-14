Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell Sells 6,429 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $142,338.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

