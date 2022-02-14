AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVEVF. Barclays downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

