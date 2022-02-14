Aurora Innovation (AUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $17.77.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aurora Innovation
Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.