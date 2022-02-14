Aurora Innovation (AUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $17.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Aurora Innovation

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

