Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 184,908 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $18.56. 31,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

AUPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

