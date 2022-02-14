AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Sells C$13,074.60 in Stock

AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Alex Carpenter sold 66,000 shares of AurCrest Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$13,074.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,905.
Shares of AurCrest Gold stock opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AurCrest Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.26.
