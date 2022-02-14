AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Sells C$13,074.60 in Stock

AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Alex Carpenter sold 66,000 shares of AurCrest Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$13,074.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,905.

Shares of AurCrest Gold stock opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AurCrest Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.26.

About AurCrest Gold

AurCrest Gold Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explore for, and develops gold properties in Ontario, Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake gold property consisting of 123 mineral cell claims and one 5-cell mineral multicell claim that together total approximately 2,220 hectares; and Western Fold properties comprises 110 mineral cell claims totaling approximately 2,170 hectares located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp, as well as Richardson North Extension Gold property consisting of 50 mineral cell claims totaling approximately 1,010 hectares.

