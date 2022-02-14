Audius Market Capitalization Achieves $603.95 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $603.95 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00036924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00103857 BTC.

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,078,933,974 coins and its circulating supply is 608,321,992 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.