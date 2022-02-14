AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRC stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

