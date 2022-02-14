Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the quarter. Atkore comprises approximately 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Atkore were worth $60,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Atkore by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atkore by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Atkore by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of ATKR traded down $4.23 on Monday, hitting $105.98. 10,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,417. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

In related news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,007. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

