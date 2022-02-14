Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of Atento stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $23.70. 191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52. Atento has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.80 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atento will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atento by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atento in the second quarter worth $230,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atento by 39.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atento by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

