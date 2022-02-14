AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.91. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AstroNova by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstroNova by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in AstroNova by 23.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 41.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 178,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

