Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASHTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $268.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.48 and a 200-day moving average of $317.38. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $217.24 and a one year high of $349.69. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

