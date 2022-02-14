Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 78.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 77,862 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 85,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $5,944,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,129 shares of company stock worth $18,673,146 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $75.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

