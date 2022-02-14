Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,022. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARRW. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 50.5% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 355,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 119,451 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,626,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $247,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

