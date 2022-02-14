Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

AFI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 669,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,255. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.