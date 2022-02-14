Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Position Reduced by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,398 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $720.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

