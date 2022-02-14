Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC cut its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,183 shares during the period. Arko accounts for 1.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth $36,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARKO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.14. 4,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.15. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

