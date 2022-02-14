Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

Shares of ARKR opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.32. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

