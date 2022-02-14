Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

