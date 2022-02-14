Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 707,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

