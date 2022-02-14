ArdCoin Hits Market Cap of $5.62 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $61,211.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00037330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00105314 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

