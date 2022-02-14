Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 3,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 517,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.77.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

